Kejriwal likely to announce unlock plan for Delhi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce on Saturday measures for unlocking the city, which has been under Covid-19 induced lockdown, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 10:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce on Saturday measures for unlocking the city, which has been under Covid-19 induced lockdown, according to sources. With a dip seen in active Covid-19 cases, Delhi had begun the unlocking process from May 31with factories and construction sector to resume operations.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened. The situation has however, improved significantly. Currently, there is a lockdown in Delhi till 5:00 am on Monday, June 7.

Late on Friday, Maharashtra issued a five level unlock plan in its districts beginning Monday which will be based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Friday, said the health bulletin of the union territory.

However, the daily number was a bit higher than a day before when the national capital reported 487 COVID cases. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 8,060. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 24,497. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

