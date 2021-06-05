Left Menu

BJP Kerala President's secy appears before SIT in highway robbery case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President K Surendran's secretary on Saturday appeared before the team probing the Kodakara black money heist, at the Thrissur Police Club.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 05-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 14:25 IST
Kerala BJP chief K Surendran. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President K Surendran's secretary on Saturday appeared before the team probing the Kodakara black money heist, at the Thrissur Police Club. Surendran's secretary - Dipan was summoned by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the robbery case.

A First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Kodakara police station on April 7, and the complaint stated that Rs 25 lakh was robbed from a car, which was waylaid at Kodakara in Thrissur district on the Kozhikode-Kochi national highway on April 3. During investigation, it was revealed that the looted amount was over Rs 3.5 crore and allegedly was meant for use for BJP's election expenses.

Many people including BJP state office bearers have been questioned by the investigation team so far in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Surendran earlier said that BJP leaders do not have any link with the money seized in Kodakara.

"There is a conscious attempt taking place to malign the party and its leaders. In connection with the black money probe in Kodakara, BJP leaders are being called for questioning unnecessarily. Senior district leaders who have nothing to do with the case are purposefully called for questioning," he alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

