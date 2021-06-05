Delhi youth Congress members protest against rising petrol, diesel prices

Left Menu

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress members staged a protest outside the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the party said in a statement.Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said the government has thrown the countrys economy into disaster. It is due to the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol and diesel, he said.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress members staged a protest outside the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the party said in a statement.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said the government has thrown the country's economy into disaster''. ''When the BJP was in the opposition, it was seen demonstrating on the streets over the increase of Rs 5 of petrol and diesel, but today when there is all-round inflation, everyone is silent. Today the Youth Congress tried to wake them up from their sleep,'' he said.

He added that in many parts of country, petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 and diesel has gone over Rs 90.

''The Modi government has made such a dent in the budget of the common man, which he is unable to cope with,'' he said. It is due to the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol and diesel,'' he said.

