Guj observes state mourning in honour of ex-Mauritius prez

The Gujarat government observed state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth, who died on Thursday.In honour of Padma Vibhushan Shri Jugnauthji, a day- long state mourning has been declared across India.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government observed state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth, who died on Thursday.

In honor of Padma Vibhushan Shri Jugnauthji, a day-long state mourning has been declared across India. Gujarat also observed a one-day state mourning. The national flag was hoisted at half-mast in the state during the day, and no official entertainment programs were held during this period, the government said in a statement.

The central government had on June 4 decided to observe a one-day state mourning across India on Saturday in honor of the departed personality.

Jugnauth, who served as the President of Mauritius twice and Prime Minister six times, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2020.

He served as the president of Mauritius from 2003 to 2012 and was elected as prime minister six times from 1982 to 2017.

