G7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:43 IST
A Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis will create a level playing field for companies around the world, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

He added that the need for national digital services taxes would fall away once the global solution is in place.

"After years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," he told reporters.

