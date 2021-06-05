French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:58 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% was a "starting point" and pledged to fight to hike it further.
"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible," Le Maire said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Maire
- Group of Seven
- Bruno Le Maire
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter labels Patra's tweet on Congress "toolkit" as "manipulated media"
Twitter re-launches verification: Here's how to apply for blue badge?
Govt objects to Twitter giving 'manipulated media' tag to tweets by BJP leaders on 'toolkit' issue: Sources.
Govt objects to Twitter's 'manipulated media' tag on toolkit tweets
Govt objects to Twitter's 'manipulated media' tag on toolkit tweets