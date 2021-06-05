Left Menu

French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:58 IST
French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'
Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% was a "starting point" and pledged to fight to hike it further.

"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible," Le Maire said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

