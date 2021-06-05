Left Menu

MP Abhishek Banerjee appointed national general secy of TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:08 IST
MP Abhishek Banerjee appointed national general secy of TMC
  • Country:
  • India

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday elevated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party's all India general secretary, a senior leader here said.

Addressing a press meet, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee also said that the working committee has decided that one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, and the core committee has duly given its approval.

''Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all India general secretary of the TMC,'' Chatterjee said, following two crucial meetings earlier in the day.

Abhishek, nephew of the party supremo, will be replacing Subrata Bakshi as the national general secretary, while actor-turned-TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh has been made the youth wing president - a post earlier held by the MP.

Chatterjee further stated that no discussion was held on turncoats, who had quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, and were now willing to return to the party fold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021