New unlock guidelines will end up in fiasco: BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:44 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday said the new set of `unlock' guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government would lead to a fiasco.

The government on late Friday night announced a five- level plan to relax coronavirus-induced restrictions.

''The notification issued at midnight is full of discrepancies,'' said Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Its scheme of five categories or levels is complicated and has created confusion among people, the BJP leader said.

''It is a roughly prepared notification, issued with no proper planning. The positivity rate and occupied oxygen beds do not match. There are discrepancies in the rules for Mumbai.

It would be a fiasco during implementation,'' Darekar claimed.

As per the notification, areas with infection positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first category, and can open up completely.

Whereas in the fifth category areas, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.

