Increase vaccine allocation for TN, Union Minister told

Coimbatore, June 5 (PTI): BJP Mahila Morch president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase the COVID vaccines allocated to Tamil Nadu and open the integrated vaccine facility at Chenglepet.

In a letter handed over personally to the Minister in Delhi, a copy of which was released to the media on Friday, Vanathi expressed thanks for allotting 42.58 lakh doses of vaccine to Tamil Nadu under the latest allocation.

Tamil Nadu, being an industrial State with rising number of virus cases, is in need of more number of vaccines to vaccinate the workers, Vanathi, representing Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, said.

The lockdown, imposed to curb the rising number of cases, has had a devastating affect on the economy of the State, she said.

It should be noted that the cases of mucormycosis, known as black fungus, are also on the rise and the State requires immediate stocks of Liposomal Amphotercin B (LAB) to treat the infection, she said.

