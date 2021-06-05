World News Roundup: Nigerian telecoms firms suspend access to Twitter; Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Nigerian telecoms firms suspend access to Twitter

Nigerian telecoms firms blocked access to Twitter on Saturday following a regulatory directive aimed at suspending the U.S. social media giant indefinitely, a move criticised by rights campaigners and diplomats as a gag on free speech. Nigeria's government said on Friday it had suspended Twitter's activities indefinitely, two days after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists in the West African country.

Pope meets Canadian cardinals after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis met with both Vatican-based Canadian cardinals on Saturday as their country reels from the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school for indigenous students run by the Catholic Church. The pope met separately with Cardinal Michael Czerny and Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Vatican said in its daily announcement of papal appointments.

Three U.S. senators to visit Taiwan, trip likely to irritate China

Three U.S. senators will visit Taiwan on Sunday and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss security and other issues, Taiwan's government and the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Saturday, a trip that will likely irritate China.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with the island that is claimed by China, but is its most important international backer and supplier of arms.

At least 20 killed by Myanmar forces in Ayeyarwady delta, media reports

At least 20 people were killed by Myanmar's security forces in the Ayeyarwady river delta region on Saturday after villagers armed with catapults and crossbows fought back against troops searching for weapons, local media and residents said. That would make it the heaviest civilian death toll in nearly two months. Some 845 people had previously been killed by the army and police since the Feb. 1 coup, according to an activist group. The junta has disputed that figure.

Turkish air strike kills at least three in refugee camp inside Iraq

A Turkish air strike killed at least three people and injured others on Saturday at a camp for displaced people in northern Iraq housing thousands of Kurdish refugees from Turkey, said Rashad Kelani, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party official. The air strike took place three days after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned Iraq that Turkey would "clean up" a refugee camp which it says provides a haven for Kurdish militants.

'Unimaginable' for Austria's Kurz to stay on if convicted, vice chancellor says

It would be "unimaginable" for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to stay in office if convicted of perjury, the country's vice chancellor and leader of the Greens, Werner Kogler, said in remarks broadcast on Saturday. Kogler's comments suggest the coalition between his party and Kurz's conservatives could collapse if Kurz, whom prosecutors have placed under investigation over his testimony to a parliamentary commission, were charged and then convicted.

Putin says U.S. threats smack of Soviet Union's fatal mistakes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is "powerful enough" to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union. Putin made the comments during a press briefing late on Friday as he spoke about U.S. sanctions against Moscow, according to Russia's news agency TASS.

Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen vigil released on bail

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang Tung was released on bail on Saturday, a day after she was detained on suspicion of promoting an unauthorised assembly to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing. Police arrested Chow, vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, alleging she promoted an unauthorized assembly early on Friday morning.

As Hungary lifts restrictions, couples can wed at last

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Marton Aszalos, a young Hungarian ambulance paramedic, and vet Eniko Tokacs-Mathe had to cancel their wedding twice during the pandemic and are finally getting ready for their big day this summer as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The couple, who met in 2016 at a clinic where Eniko was working and Marton was then a trainee, say the emotional rollercoaster of the past 18 months has been draining but has made their relationship stronger.

Around 100 civilians killed in Burkina Faso's worst attack in recent years

Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in an overnight raid on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday, as the region faces a worsening wave of jihadist violence. The provisional death toll given by the government made it the country's deadliest attack in recent years.

