Fulfil Maratha quota demands or face stir: Mete to Maha govt

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:36 IST
Fulfil Maratha quota demands or face stir: Mete to Maha govt
Maharashtra Legislative Council member Vinayak Mete on Saturday said the Maratha community would agitate from July 5 and not allow the monsoon session of the state legislature to proceed if demands centred around reservations in jobs and education are not met.

Addressing a rally post a march in Beed, he said the quota given to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category by the previous BJP-led government was robust but the case over it was lost in the Supreme Court due to the negligence of the state government.

Mete singled out minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the state cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota, for the failure and said the latter must be dropped from the Uddhav Thackeray government.

