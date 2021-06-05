Union minister Jitendra Singh contributes Rs 10 lakh for Covid-affected children in J-K's Udhampur

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday contributed Rs 10 lakh, raised from voluntary and personal sources, for the Covid-affected children of his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav received the cheque for the amount in his capacity as the nodal authority for all the six districts under the constituency, it said.

During his visit to Kathua, Singh also met a group of children who lost their bread-earner to the current pandemic. The Minister of State for Personnel also said it is not in any way possible to compensate for the loss of the near and dear ones but to live up to the call of ''our conscience, we have sought to make a very small and a humble effort to stand by these children''.

The cheque handed over by the minister is in addition to Rs 2.5 crore allocated by him earlier from his MP fund for providing Covid care facilities in different districts of his Lok Sabha constituency. Authorities have informed that from the allocated MP fund, Covid-related items worth over Rs 2.1 crore have already been processed for purchase and procurement, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Five consignments of Covid-related material raised from different sources, at the personal initiative of Singh, had already been dispatched during the last one month to all the six districts of the constituency as well as some other parts of the Jammu region and also the Kashmir valley, it said.

Singh expressed satisfaction that the recent surge in Jammu & Kashmir has been on a progressive decline during the last two weeks.

After reaching Kathua, he first visited the residence of veteran Jan Sangh leader Choudhary Chhaggar Singh who passed away recently at the age of 101 years, and paid his condolences to the bereaved family.

