Left Menu

Prahlad Patel thanks Kejriwal for 'correcting his mistake' by changing tricolour in media address

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for rectifying his mistake after accusing him of using the national flag as a decoration during televised media addresses.Last week, Patel wrote to the chief minister, alleging that the flag seen behind him during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code.On Saturday, the minister noted that when Kejriwal addressed a press conference, the flag behind him appeared to have been changed.If a person commits an error by mistake, he accepts his mistake and then rectifies it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:44 IST
Prahlad Patel thanks Kejriwal for 'correcting his mistake' by changing tricolour in media address
Last week, Patel wrote to the chief minister, alleging that the flag seen behind him during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ''rectifying his mistake'' after accusing him of using the national flag as a ''decoration'' during televised media addresses.

Last week, Patel wrote to the chief minister, alleging that the flag seen behind him during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code.

On Saturday, the minister noted that when Kejriwal addressed a press conference, the flag behind him appeared to have been changed.

''If a person commits an error by mistake, he accepts his mistake and then rectifies it. If Arvind Kejriwal ji had admitted his mistake and apologised he would have shown his large-heartedness. But his silence gives rise to doubts. You have not accepted your mistake but at least correct it. Thank you,'' Patel tweeted tagging BJP president JP Nadda and the PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021