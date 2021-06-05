Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Chaduni reach Tohana police station to court arrest

PTI | Tohana(Haryana) | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:04 IST
Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Chaduni reach Tohana police station to court arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni along with scores of their associates on Saturday gathered at Sadar police station in Fatehabad here, demanding the release of fellow farmers.

They also sought the registration of a case against local JJP MLA Devender Babli for allegedly hurling abuses at them.

Tikait and Chaduni along with the protesting farmers first assembled at the grain market here and then marched towards the police station to court arrest.

A heavy police force was deployed at the police station.

Agitating farmers are demanding the release of two farmers who were arrested in the case of gherao of the residence of JJP legislator Devendra Babli.

Farmer leader Chaduni said “false” cases registered against farmers should also be withdrawn and a case should be lodged against Babli for hurling abuses and misbehaving with them.

On June 1, the Jannayak Janta Party legislator had faced a protest by a group of farmers who showed black flags to him and raised slogans.

Babli had alleged that some of the protesters resorted to unruly behaviour and smashed the windscreen of his SUV.

Farmers, however, accused Babli of publicly using abusive language and threatened farmers.

Protesting farmers had on Wednesday said they would gherao all police across the state on June 7 if MLA Babli did not tender an apology by June 6 for allegedly hurling abuses at them during a protest in Tohana in Fatehabad district. Several farmer groups in the state have been opposing the public functions of the BJP-JJP leaders.

A protesting farmer at the Tohana Sadar police station on Saturday said that they had told the police either they release their men or put them also in jail.

Earlier addressing the gathering at the grain market, farmer leader Tikait said their agitation against the farm laws would continue till the government repeal these laws and enact a law on MSP.

He asserted that the government would have to withdraw the three farm laws.

“The government of India will have to withdraw these black laws. Be it in 2022 or 2023. The laws will be withdrawn in 2024. It is a guarantee,” he said, asserting that the agitation would continue till 2024.

Talking about the alleged “adverse” impact on the implementation of these laws, he said one day the grains would be “locked” in the lockers of big people and traders.

Samukta Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra Yadav slammed the central government for bringing the farm legislation through the backdoor.

“In this one year, farmers have made them realise that they understand everything and they (Centre) cannot befool farmers. The government may take as much time as it can but these laws will be scrapped,” said Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021