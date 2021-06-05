Yellen urges G7 nations to pursue sustainable growth

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday there was a concern among some Group of Seven nations about fiscal sustainability after the pandemic and urged them to pursue continued support for the recovery.

Speaking in London after a G7 finance ministers meeting, she said: "I think all of the G7 countries have had robust responses to the pandemic... but there is a concern among some about fiscal sustainability, and an evident desire to begin to withdraw accommodation when things are back on track.

"And we think that most countries have fiscal space, and have the ability to put in place fiscal policies that will continue promoting recovery and deal with some of the long run challenges."

