Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Covid: India records around 1.20 lakh new cases; 3,380 more die New Delhi: India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL55 TWITTER-LD PERSONALITIES Twitter removes verification badges of personal accounts of VP Naidu, RSS top brass; restores later citing rules New Delhi: Twitter removed the 'blue tick' or the verification badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and senior RSS functionaries, including Mohan Bhagwat, only to restore it later on Saturday evoking a sharp reaction from Sangh leaders and followers who described the act as an example of ''tech feudalism''.

DEL59 LOCKDOWN-2NLD STATES Curbs eased further in Delhi, five-tier relaxations in Maha from Jun 7; TN, HP, Goa extend restrictions till Jun 14 New Delhi/Mumbai: With COVID cases declining, Delhi will see further relaxation in lockdown, including reopening of markets and malls and resumption of metro services, from June 7 while Maharashtra will implement a five-level plan to ease curbs based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

DEL57 BJP-NADDA-MEETING Nadda chairs key meeting of BJP general secretaries to take stock of Covid relief work by party workers New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday chaired a key meeting of the party's general secretaries to take stock of the relief work done by party workers in wake of the second wave of Covid, sources said.

DEL50 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD THIRD WAVE Delhi to set up genome sequencing labs, paediatric task force for 3rd Covid wave: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the setting up of a paediatric taskforce and two genome sequencing labs as well as a plan to ramp up oxygen capacity to prepare for a possible third Covid wave that could peak at 37,000 cases a day.

DEL58 DL-GOVT-CENTRE-LD RATION Delhi government claims Centre 'stalled' its doorstep delivery of ration scheme New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday claimed the Centre has ''stalled'' its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital and termed the move ''politically motivated.'' MDS12 TL-COVAXIN-LD BRAZIL Decks cleared for import of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V into Brazil: Conditions apply Hyderabad: Brazil has given clearance to the proposal to import Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin into the South American country with some conditions.

CAL9 WB-TMC-APPOINTMENTS MP Abhishek Banerjee appointed national general secy of TMC Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday elevated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the party's all India general secretary, a senior leader here said.

DES24 PB-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Farmers burn copies of farm laws in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Farmers burnt copies of the Centre's three farm laws near residences of BJP leaders and at other places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, observing the day of the promulgation of the farm ordinances last year as 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas'.

BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-LD PM-ETHANOL India advances 20% ethanol-blending in petrol to 2025: PM New Delhi: India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as the world's third-biggest oil importer looks to cut carbon emissions and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

DEL30 BIZ-TWITTER-GOVT NOTICE Govt issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules New Delhi: The government on Saturday issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to ''immediately'' comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

LEGAL LGD2 GREEN-REGISTRAR ASJ Vidya Prakash appointed Registrar General of National Green Tribunal New Delhi: Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash has been appointed as the Registrar General of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on deputation basis.

FOREIGN FGN28 SINOINDIA-LD PUTIN Modi and Xi are ''responsible'' leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Putin St. Petersburg (Russia): Asserting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are ''very responsible'' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said they both are capable of solving Sino-India issues, and cautioned against any interference from ''extra-regional power'' in the process. By Priyanka Tikoo FGN33 BURKINA FASO-GUNMEN Burkina Faso govt says at least 100 civilians die in attack Niamey (Niger): Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what was the country's deadliest attack in years.

