PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2021
C'garh Cong protests against inflation, hits out at Centre
The Chhattisgarh Congress on Saturday protested against inflation and demanded that the Centre rein in skyrocketing prices.

Workers and leaders stood outside their homes as part of the protest, which was held while adhering to COVID-19 norms, Congress office-bearers said.

State Congress chief Mohan Markam and Rajya Sabha MP Chhaya Verma as well as other leaders staged the protest at Civil Lines, with Markam seen wearing a garland of small bottles of mustard oil.

''The BJP had come to power at the Centre after promising to bring down inflation within 100 days of the formation of its government. However, prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil and other essential items are skyrocketing and the Centre has done nothing to control it,'' Markam said.

State Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, vice president Girish Dewangan held a protest in front of Rajiv Bhawan here.

