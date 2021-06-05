Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:58 IST
Palaniswami calls on Panneerselvam
Accompanied by party Pudukottai north district secretary C Vijayabaskar, Palaniswami, who is the party co-coordinator, called on Panneerselvam at his residence here.
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami called on party coordinator O Panneerselvam here on Saturday, a day after he denied differences with him.

Accompanied by party Pudukottai north district secretary C Vijayabaskar, Palaniswami, who is the party co-coordinator, called on Panneerselvam at his residence here.

A party release said Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Panneerselvam over his brother O Balamurugan's death.

On Friday, Palaniswami had rejected reports of differences between him and Panneerselvam, saying ''we have no differences of opinion. You (press) magnify it (the allegation) for the sake of sensationalism.'' The perception of differences gained momentum recently after Panneerselvam and Palaniswami issued separate statements on public issues, but joint statements on party matters.

Palaniswami had said that being the leader of the opposition, he was hitting back at the present DMK government when the previous AIADMK regime led by him was targeted and on other issues, Pannerselvam took the lead.

