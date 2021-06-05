Left Menu

BKU activists burn copies of farm laws at collectorate

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:07 IST
The Ghaziabad unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union staged a protest at the district collectorate here and burnt copies of the Centre’s three farm laws on Saturday to mark the day of the promulgation of their ordinances last year.

The farmers observed the day as the ‘Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’ as per their earlier plans.

Addressing the farmers' gathering, BKU district president Bijendra Singh said the Union government is underestimating farmers.

He said the farm laws for which farmers are protesting on the borders of the national capital have to be scrapped.

Farmers will not go back home till their demands are fulfilled, he said. The farmers' union had declared to stage protest in front of the BJP leaders’ houses.

In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, heavy police deployment had been made in front of the residence of Lok Sabha MP V K Singh, state Health Minister Atul Garg and Ajit Pal and other members of the legislative assemblies from the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

