BJP determined to resettle migrant Kashmiri Pandits in valley: Chrungoo

Days, after a BJP councillor was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir, a senior party leader on Saturday, said Pakistan supported and abetted terror activities would not deter the saffron organisation's resolve of resettling Hindu minorities in the valley in due course of time.

"We are determined to resettle the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir as per their geo-political concerns,'' senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said in a statement issued from the party headquarters here.

Rakesh Pandita, BJP's Municipal Chairman of Tral, was killed by unidentified militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

Chrungoo, who is also in charge of the department of political affairs and feedback of the J&K BJP and a leader of the Kashmiri Pandit community, was responding to the situation created in wake of Pandita's killing.

"Security cover has a definite purpose and even a small mistake has huge and dangerous implications, as was witnessed a few days ago," he said referring to the killing of Pandita. He said, "Pakistan is hell-bent upon creating trouble in Jammu and Kashmir and now it is observed that it has acquired new means to drop ammunition for the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir. It has not reconciled to peace and tranquillity in the region''. The BJP leader said Pakistan's open support to terror and terror regime would never yield results in its favour since India would never make any compromise on terrorism.

"The people in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the ideas like terrorism, self-determination, Azadi and autonomy lock, stock and barrel. India has resolved to fight terror to finish and the people overwhelmingly support the resolve of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

