Left Menu

BJP has no plans to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM: CT Ravi

Amid the in-party demands to replace Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi on Saturday said there is no plan to replace the former.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:30 IST
BJP has no plans to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM: CT Ravi
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the in-party demands to replace Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi on Saturday said there is no plan to replace the former. "BS Yediyurappa is our CM and he will remain as CM for the rest of his term, we have chosen BS Yediyurappa unanimously, there is no plan to change the CM in Karnataka. Changes of CM in Karnataka was just a rumour," said Ravi.

Earlier, Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar made statements against the state leadership. Other than that, several other senior BJP leaders, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad had also made statements demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa.

In March, Yatnal had said that if BJP has to be kept alive in Karnataka, there was need to replace the chief minister. Today, after having a meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi, CT Ravi clarified once again that Yediyurappa will remain as chief minister and there is no plan of changing him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021