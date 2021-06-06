Left Menu

France's Macron reiterates his support for Iraq's PM - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:29 IST
France's Macron reiterates his support for Iraq's PM - Elysee
Macron praised al-Kadhimi's diplomacy in the region and expressed his concern over the latest events in Baghdad, the Elysee said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his full support for Iraq's sovereignty after meeting the country's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday, Elysee said in a statement on Saturday.

Macron praised al-Kadhimi's diplomacy in the region and expressed his concern over the latest events in Baghdad, the Elysee said.

