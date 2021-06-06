France's Macron reiterates his support for Iraq's PM - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his full support for Iraq's sovereignty after meeting the country's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday, Elysee said in a statement on Saturday.

Macron praised al-Kadhimi's diplomacy in the region and expressed his concern over the latest events in Baghdad, the Elysee said.

