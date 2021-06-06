Left Menu

BJP should take care of itself before commenting on us, our government: Rajasthan Cong MLA

The BJP should first take care of its house, then make a comment about the government and organisation of the Congress party, Meena said in a statement. In the statement, the legislator from the Todabhim assembly constituency said the Congress party is more than 100 years old and it has seen many ups and downs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:57 IST
BJP should take care of itself before commenting on us, our government: Rajasthan Cong MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA P R Meena Saturday hit back at Rajasthan BJP leaders, saying they should first take care of their own party before commenting on the Congress or its government.

State BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress over reports of alleged infighting involving two ministers at a meeting of the Council of Ministers recently.

Meena said the Congress was united, is united and will remain so. ''The BJP should first take care of its house, then make a comment about the government and organisation of the Congress party,'' Meena said in a statement. In the statement, the legislator from the Todabhim assembly constituency said the Congress party is more than 100 years old and it has seen many ups and downs. He is also the second MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp after Indraj Gurjar to have praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for fulfilling demands of their constituencies, budget announcements and the management of the coronavirus pandemic He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power by allegedly making false promises to the people of the country.

The country and the world are run by proper policies of mature leaders, not by clapping and beating of thalis.

Replying to a statement of Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, Meena said the BJP itself is battling infighting.

Kataria himself was accused of engineering the defeat of his own party from Rajsamand seat in the recent assembly bypolls, he said, claiming half-a-dozen leaders in the BJP dream to become the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy for injection; Australia's Victoria state reports five new COVID-19 cases, Delta cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. authorizes Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy f...

 Global
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021