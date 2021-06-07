Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams government for rise in fuel prices

The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also termed the rise in petrol prices as an excessive public loot and said the Modi government is responsible for it.Excessive public loot - in the last 13 months, petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 25.72 and Rs 23.93 per litre.In some states, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams government for rise in fuel prices
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government over the rise in petrol prices and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming.

His remarks came as petrol prices in several cities crossed Rs 100 and were nearing the mark in Delhi.

''The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also termed the rise in petrol prices as an ''excessive public loot'' and said the Modi government is responsible for it.

''Excessive public loot - in the last 13 months, petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 25.72 and Rs 23.93 per liter.

''In some states, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter. The increase in taxes by the Modi government and not high crude oil price is responsible for this rise in petrol and diesel prices,'' he said on Twitter.

Congress has been critical of the government for the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The opposition party has also been demanding that petrol and diesel be brought under the purview of the GST regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021