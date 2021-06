Putin signs law on Russian withdrawal from Open Skies treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday that formalizes Russia's exit from the Open Skies treaty, a pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

Russia has said a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies pact was is a "political mistake" as Moscow and Washington prepare for a summit between the countries' presidents later this month.

