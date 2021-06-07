Left Menu

Covid-19: Naqvi slams Cong for trying to create 'havoc, confusion, fear'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday hit out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for trying "to create havoc, confusion and fear among people" about Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:26 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Aashique Hussain Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday hit out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for trying "to create havoc, confusion and fear among people" about Covid-19.

"In the midst of the Covid-19, the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi tried to create havoc, confusion and fear among people. We salute the patience of the people for not falling prey to the feudal conspiracy syndicate and the bundle of crimes that their party is. All this time, people have diligently worked towards driving the virus away," said the Union Minister in an interview with ANI. He further stated, "The pandemic did not only hit India. The whole world had to face its repercussions. It has been our aim that no one should face any problems or get infected with the virus."

India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 61 days. While highlighting that the country cannot function in a state of lockdown, Naqvi said that the pandemic has not ended yet.

"If there is life then there is a world. We should also worry about employment and the economy along with the society and the people of the country. We are moving in that direction but we have to work with restraint. We have to move forward with caution. The country cannot function in a lockdown forever. Unlocking the Covid restrictions does not mean that the pandemic has come to an end. We have to follow all precautions." Speaking about reports from West Bengal on post-poll violence, Naqvi lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC), "Till today we have not seen so much arrogance and chaos in the democratic system of our country. They will neither obey the constitution nor respect the constitutional institutions. They think that you are above the constitution and constitutional institutions. I think that TMC people want to hijack constitutional institutions, which is not possible." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

