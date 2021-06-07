Mulayam Yadav receives COVID-19 vaccine

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Monday, the party said.

''Today, Samajwadi Party founder and former defense minister got himself vaccinated,'' the Samajwadi Party tweeted from its official handle with a photograph of the leader.

Yadav, 81, was administered the vaccine at the Medanta Hospital.

