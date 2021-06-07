Left Menu

Nagpur curbs eased, people begin to throng markets, shops

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:11 IST
Markets and roads were buzzing with people on Monday morning as easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions came into force in Nagpur, which is in category 1 of Maharashtra government's five-level plan to remove curbs based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels.

In the first category, cities and districts that have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, can open up completely, as per the state government's directive.

However, state minister and Nagpur North MLA Nitin Raut had, on Sunday, said certain restrictions would continue to be in force in Vidarbha's largest district so that any chance of the outbreak intensifying can be avoided.

''The number of people who have walked in since morning is less but we are sure it will get better in the days to come. We are opening after two-and-half months and customers are being allowed in after their temperature is checked. All staff have been told to wear masks, gloves and maintain strict social distancing,'' Snehil Munghate, a manager of a prominent mall told PTI.

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) chief Tejinder Singh Renu told PTI the decision to allow dining till 10pm is a big relief to the sector, as is the nod for marriage functions to have 100 people in attendance.

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce president Ashwin Mehadia said the move to remove some restrictions was welcome but it would have been ideal if shops and establishments were allowed to function till 7pm.

He said NVCC members would be given a 13-point coronavirus-related checklist to adhere to while conducting business.

