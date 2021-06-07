Left Menu

TN government retrieves encroached land of Chennai's Vadapalani temple

PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday informed about the official retrieval of land of the Vadapalani Murugan temple here.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:13 IST
TN government retrieves encroached land of Chennai's Vadapalani temple
PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday informed about the official retrieval of land of the Vadapalani Murugan temple here. "It is the policy of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, that no one should be hindered from worshipping as per religious rites of his choice. The property of the Lord is the property of the government. The Chief Minister will take action against whoever misuses those assets," said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK minister.

"Today, this land which had been encroached is retrieved officially," he said. The property of Vadapalani Murugan temple worth Rs 250 crore located at Karunanidhi Street, Gandhinagar, Chennai had been occupied by the vehicles belonging to the film industry.

Sai Shankar a local said, "This particular land belongs to the Vadapalani temple for more than 100 years. Kids used to play her. The property is worth more than 100 crores. Then vehicles were illegally parked here. Previous governments did not take any action against it." "We appreciate the steps taken by this government," he added.

DMK president MK Stalin on May 6 took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021