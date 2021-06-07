TN government retrieves encroached land of Chennai's Vadapalani temple

PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday informed about the official retrieval of land of the Vadapalani Murugan temple here. "It is the policy of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, that no one should be hindered from worshipping as per religious rites of his choice. The property of the Lord is the property of the government. The Chief Minister will take action against whoever misuses those assets," said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK minister.

"Today, this land which had been encroached is retrieved officially," he said. The property of Vadapalani Murugan temple worth Rs 250 crore located at Karunanidhi Street, Gandhinagar, Chennai had been occupied by the vehicles belonging to the film industry.

Sai Shankar a local said, "This particular land belongs to the Vadapalani temple for more than 100 years. Kids used to play her. The property is worth more than 100 crores. Then vehicles were illegally parked here. Previous governments did not take any action against it." "We appreciate the steps taken by this government," he added.

DMK president MK Stalin on May 6 took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

