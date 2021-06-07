Left Menu

Gujarat: COVID-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked

Such events are prohibited in Gujarat currently due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:26 IST
Gujarat: COVID-19 norms violated at BJP event, 6 booked
  • Country:
  • India

Six BJP functionaries from Malia Hatina town in Gujarat's Junagadh district were booked for alleged COVID-19 norm violations at an event organised to welcome some people who had joined it from the Congress, police said on Monday.

Over 100 party workers had assembled inside a hall during the event, most without face masks, after which Malia Hatina taluka BJP general secretary Aniruddh Dodiya and five others were booked, an official said.

''The event was held without permission, and social distancing was not maintained. Such events are prohibited in Gujarat currently due to the coronavirus outbreak. An FIR was lodged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act provisions after a video of the event was brought to the notice of the police,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021