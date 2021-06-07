German parliament criticizes Scholz and Merkel over Wirecard - draft report
Germany's finance minister Olaf Scholz was criticized by lawmakers for bungling oversight of Wirecard, according to a draft report of a public inquiry into Germany's biggest corporate fraud.
The report, by opposition lawmakers and coming after a months-long investigation, also said that Chancellor Angela Merkel was naive regarding Wirecard's lobbying efforts.
The finance minister and chancellery weren't immediately able to respond to requests for comment.
