German parliament criticizes Scholz and Merkel over Wirecard - draft report

Germany's finance minister Olaf Scholz was criticized by lawmakers for bungling oversight of Wirecard, according to a draft report of a public inquiry into Germany's biggest corporate fraud.

The report, by opposition lawmakers and coming after a months-long investigation, also said that Chancellor Angela Merkel was naive regarding Wirecard's lobbying efforts.

Advertisement

The finance minister and chancellery weren't immediately able to respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)