Left Menu

ASHA workers role significant to prevent possible third wave of COVID-19: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that ''ASHA workers'' are fighters and emerged as hero," while adding that their role is most significant to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:41 IST
ASHA workers role significant to prevent possible third wave of COVID-19: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of webinar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that ''ASHA workers'' are fighters and emerged as hero," while adding that their role is most significant to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19. The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the webinar, which was conducted through a virtual system.

Chief Minister Thackeray expressed his gratitude for the work done by the ASHA workers (Sevikas) during the corona's second wave when the cases increased. "Asha workers are working on the way the word 'ASHA' has been coined. The Corona crisis is still not over. The work being done by Maharashtra is being appreciated in the country and abroad. The contribution of your work is important for this," Uddhav Thackeray said while lauding the ASHA workers.

Members of the Paediatric Task Force also interacted with ASHA Sevikas on corona infection in children and the responsibilities of ASHA Sevikas. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Health Commissioner Dr Ramaswamy, President of the Task Force of Paediatricians Suhas Prabhu, Dr Vijay Yeolale, Dr Sameer Dalwai, Dr Aarti Kinikar etc. were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021