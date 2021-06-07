Govt will run only under leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Vijayvargiya on leadership change in MP

Putting an end to the speculations of change in leadership in Madhya Pradesh, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday stated that the government will run only under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "The government will run only under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Ji, and meetings of other leaders are for building a cordial relationship among them."

The BJP General Secretary camped in Bhopal a few days ago and met many leaders of the state followed by the meeting with Union Minister Prahlad Patel. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also went to Bhopal, after which speculations of change in leadership sparked a row.

However, by putting an end to the row, Vijayvargiya said, "It is not like that at all, as people have lesser work amid Covid, so they are meeting and building their personal relations, there will be no change in leadership. The state will run only under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan." Kailash Vijayvargiya also flagged off public awareness chariot on Monday in order to spread awareness among people against Covid.

Vijayvargiya added, "Covid is not over yet and it does not seem it will be over soon, we will have to learn to live with it, will have to follow the protocol." (ANI)

