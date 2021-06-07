Left Menu

Alok Kumar takes charge as new chief secretary of Tripura

Senior IAS officer Alok Kumar on Monday took charge as the new chief secretary of Tripura.He replaces Manoj Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi.Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has congratulated the newly-appointed chief secretary after he took over the charge.Shri Kumar Alok ji takes charge as the Chief Secretary today.

Senior IAS officer Alok Kumar on Monday took charge as the new chief secretary of Tripura.

He replaces Manoj Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has congratulated the newly-appointed chief secretary after he took over the charge.

''Shri Kumar Alok ji takes charge as the Chief Secretary today. He will wholeheartedly work with the team to make Tripura a model state and fulfil the dream of Honble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. I congratulate him on assuming charge.

All the best,'' the chief minister tweeted on Monday.

Alok Kumar of 1990 batch IAS was earlier posted as additional secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat at New Delhi.

