China's legislature to examine anti-foreign sanction draft law - state TV

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's legislature is to examine a draft law on opposing foreign sanctions, Chinese state television reported on Monday. The United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law will be examined by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, state TV said.

