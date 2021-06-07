China's legislature to examine anti-foreign sanction draft law - state TV
China's legislature is to examine a draft law on opposing foreign sanctions, Chinese state television reported on Monday. The United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on some Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.
The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law will be examined by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, state TV said.
