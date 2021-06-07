Left Menu

Premium petrol price crosses Rs 100 per liter mark in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:19 IST
Premium petrol price crosses Rs 100 per liter mark in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the price of premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per liter mark in Kerala on Monday.

The price of premium petrol hit the century mark at the pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts.

The premium petrol cost Rs 101.14 at fuel stations in the capital district while it was Rs 100.24 in northern Wayanad.

According to industry sources, the price is different in various districts, depending on the freight charges.

The price of petrol and disease was increased by 28 paise in the state on Monday, they said.

In the city, pumps charged Rs 97.38 per liter for ordinary petrol, while it was Rs 95.43 in Kochi and Rs 95.68 in Kozhikode today.

''Increasing fuel price is a growing concern for commoners like me, especially during this lockdown period.

People like me do not have any proper job due to the pandemic-induced restrictions. In such a situation, this hike is a heavy burden,'' Rajath, who worked as a delivery boy in a hotel here, said.

The activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today as a mark of protest against the frequent hikes of petrol and diesel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021