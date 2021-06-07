TMC to spread footprint across India, will take BJP head-on wherever possible: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that his party aims to spread its footprint in every nook and corner of the country and a plan to this effect will be ready in a month's time.

Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, nephew of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also said that his party will take the BJP head-on in every state where it gets to gain a foothold.

Slamming the saffron camp for its ''nepotism'' jab against the TMC, the Diamond Harbour MP said he would resign from the party if a bill is passed in Parliament allowing just one person from every family to join politics.

He further clarified that he had no intention to hold any public office or ministerial post for the next 20 years, and would only want to work for his party's development.

''We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking the TMC for defeating the BJP in assembly polls. We will take the BJP head-on in every state where the TMC builds its foundation,'' the MP added.

