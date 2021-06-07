Harris to meet Guatemalan leader, steps to tackle human trafficking, graft expected

Left Menu

Last week Giammattei said the United States would supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country. A Biden administration official also said no announcement was likely on Monday on the issue of offering Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Guatemalans - a topic Giammattei has previously expressed interest in.

The Biden administration is expected to announce steps to combat human trafficking, smuggling, and corruption in Guatemala on Monday as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Central American nation for talks with President Alejandro Giammattei.

Harris is expected to meet Giammattei at 10.35 am ET and to hold a news conference at 12.35 pm ET. She will also meet civil society leaders and entrepreneurs and then fly on to Mexico. Harris' first foreign trip since taking office is likely to emphasize cooperation with non-government organizations, amid criticism from some officials in Guatemala and Mexico over the timing and thrust of her mission to curb migration to the United States from the region, advisers and experts said.

The trip, which began on Sunday, will focus on economic development, climate, and food insecurity, and women's issues, White House officials say. Harris will also discuss sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Guatemala during the meeting, chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Harris called President Giammattei when the Biden administration announced it would start sending an initial 25 million surplus vaccines to other countries, she said. Last week Giammattei said the United States would supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the Central American country.

A Biden administration official also said no announcement was likely on Monday on the issue of offering Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Guatemalans - a topic Giammattei has previously expressed interest in. The TPS program allows people already in the United States to stay and work legally if their home countries have been affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts or other events that prevent their safe return. The designations last six to 18 months and can be renewed.

