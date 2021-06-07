Left Menu

Laschet says German state election vindicates distance from far-right

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:40 IST
Laschet says German state election vindicates distance from far-right
  • Country:
  • Germany

A win for Germany's conservative Christian Democrats in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday shows people support the party's decision to distance itself from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), party leader Armin Laschet said.

"The clear line against the AfD is not only the right one, but is also supported by the majority of people," Laschet said on Monday, describing his party as a "bulwark against extremism" and vowing not to budge its centrist path "by a millimetre." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021