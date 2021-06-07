Laschet says German state election vindicates distance from far-right

A win for Germany's conservative Christian Democrats in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday shows people support the party's decision to distance itself from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), party leader Armin Laschet said.

"The clear line against the AfD is not only the right one, but is also supported by the majority of people," Laschet said on Monday, describing his party as a "bulwark against extremism" and vowing not to budge its centrist path "by a millimetre." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

