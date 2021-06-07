Mexican president hails outcome of mid-term elections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday hailed the outcome of Sunday's mid-term elections, saying that it meant his ruling party and its allies would retain their majority in the lower house of Congress.

The ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies will still control the federal budget, Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

