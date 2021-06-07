Left Menu

Cong demands restoration of statehood to J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST
The Congress on Monday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the move would infuse confidence among the people.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee said any delay in restoring the statehood was bound to cause more disconnect between the Centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The Centre has to address that disconnect, at right earnest, keeping in view the urges and aspirations of the people,'' the spokesman said, adding the Centre should take urgent measures to hold elections after the restoration of statehood.

JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the Centre should fulfil its commitment to restore the statehood to J-K without further delay.

''I believe that early restoration of statehood will indeed go a long way in taking away J-K out of the quagmire and confusion created after August 5, 2019,'' he said, adding it should be the top priority of the Centre.

