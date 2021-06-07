Left Menu

Opposition DMK seeks immediate formation of Pondy Ministry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST
Puducherry, June 7 (PTI): The Opposition DMK on Monday called for an immediate full-fledged formation of the Ministry by the NDA here due to the pressing concerns of the people, particularly those facing hardships caused by the pandemic.

Leader of the Legislature Wing of the DMK R Siva said in a release that Covid-19 has caused havoc in Puducherry, but the NDA, comprising the BJP and the AINRC, is preoccupied with the sharing of portfolios without arriving at a definite decision.

As a result of this, several relief work for the pandemic-stricken people have been hanging in balance, he said.

Also, the DMK leader said the territorial government should declare mediapersons as field-level workers so that a relief of Rs 10 lakh could be paid to their families in case of death of any of the scribes.

Also, he demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh announced by the previous Congress DMK coalition ministry to the families which lose their breadwinners in Covid times.

The pandemic has claimed lives of several medical personnel so necessary relief should be given to their families, he said.

Considering all these issues, ''the AINRC and BJP should form a full-fledged government without delay and address the concerns of the people in the current context of the pandemic situation,'' Siva added.

