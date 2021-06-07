Left Menu

Mumbai Police gets 10 All-Terrain Vehicles for beach patrol

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:05 IST
Mumbai Police gets 10 All-Terrain Vehicles for beach patrol
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on Monday, an official said.

These ATVs were flagged off at the Girgaon Chowpatty in the afternoon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of some other ministers and senior police officers.

The official said the ATVs will be used for patrolling beaches in Mumbai.

The petrol engine-powered ATVs are capable of reaching the speed of 50-60 km per hour on sandy surfaces.

These ATVs were donated to the Mumbai Police by Reliance Foundation after due approval by the Government of Maharashtra, the official added.

The ATVs will be primarily used for patrolling at the seashore but they will also be deployed in some rescue operations where normal vehicles cannot reach, he said.

An ATV can carry four persons at a time.

Besides the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and senior police officers were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021