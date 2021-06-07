Left Menu

Punjab CM directs DGP to take action against AAP, SAD under Disaster Management Act

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:33 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Director General of Police to register cases under the Disaster Management Act against opposition leaders and workers who have been staging sit-ins in the state over the past few days.

Dubbing such acts of the Shiromani Akali (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as “irresponsible” and utter violation of the strict curbs in place in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the CM asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to take action against them under the law.

The AAP on Sunday had held a protest while the SAD staged a 'dharna' on Monday against Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over the issue of ''diversion'' of coronavirus vaccine to private hospitals.

At a time when people could not gather even for weddings and funerals, leaders and workers of these parties were behaving in a “reckless manner”, showing no concern for the safety and health of the people of Punjab, said the Chief Minister, adding that such behaviour could not be allowed or tolerated.

Pointing out that the AAP's 'dharna' on Sunday was in fact in violation of the weekend curfew in place in the state, the CM, in an official statement, said such 'dharnas' and political gatherings were potential super-spreaders and had to be firmly tackled.

The law should take its course, he told the DGP, adding that political leaders had a big responsibility towards the society, which these parties had “shunned”, thus “jeopardising” the lives of Punjab's people.

This was not the time to play political games and indulge in dirty politicking but to come together to fight the pandemic to the finish, Singh stated.

Even before the COVID restrictions in the second wave were imposed, the CM had announced that the ruling Congress in Punjab will not hold any political gatherings.

