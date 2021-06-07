Left Menu

Israeli parliament to vote on approving new government by June 14

Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid has cobbled together a cross-partisan coalition poised to unseat Netanyahu, who has had a 12-year run as prime minister. "A session of parliament to establish the government will be set within seven days, that means by 14 June 2021," Levin told the legislature.

Israel's parliament will vote to approve a new government, formed by opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by June 14, the speaker of parliament said on Monday. Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid has cobbled together a cross-partisan coalition poised to unseat Netanyahu, who has had a 12-year run as prime minister.

"A session of parliament to establish the government will be set within seven days, that means by 14 June 2021," Levin told the legislature. "An announcement regarding a date for the session to establish (Israel's) 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament."

