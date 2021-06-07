Mexican president says will help the poor more going forward
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was committed to doing more for the poor when asked how he would respond to the outcome of Sunday's mid-term elections.
Lopez Obrador was speaking to reporters at a regular government news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement