Left Menu

PM's vaccine announcement injects new strength in fight against COVID: Rajnath Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:15 IST
PM's vaccine announcement injects new strength in fight against COVID: Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years has injected a new strength to the fight against the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Singh said the prime minister's announcement has given great relief to the people of the country.

''By announcing free vaccine from the central government to all the countrymen above the age of 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given great relief to the public and a new strength to fight against coronavirus,'' the defence minister tweeted.

''I heartily congratulate the prime minister for this public welfare decision,'' he said.

In an address to the nation, Modi announced that the central government would provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 years from June 21.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Singh said Modi has completely quashed the efforts by some to spread apprehensions about the COVID vaccines in India.

''The prime minister, in his address today, completely quashed the efforts to spread rumours and apprehensions about the vaccine in India and has increased the confidence of the countrymen in the vaccination campaign. I thank him for this,'' Singh said.

The defence minister also urged people not to fall prey to any unsubstantiated campaign and appealed to them to get vaccinated with full faith and confidence.

''Vaccine is the strong shield against Coronavirus through which we will be successful in defeating this epidemic,'' he said.

The defence minister also described as a ''big decision'' the prime minister's announcement that the free ration scheme for over 80 crore people in the country will be continued till Diwali.

''Today, taking a big welfare decision for the poor, the prime minister has extended the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Deepawali, ie till November.

''Under this, 80 crore poor people of the country will continue to get free food grains in fixed quantity,'' he said.

Singh said the government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021