Glad PM conceded our request: Punjab CM on Centre's move to take over vaccine procurement

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said the Centre's decision to take over the vaccine procurement and distribution will help states facing problems in securing anti-Covid jabs. ''Good that Centre has decided to take over vaccine procurement & distribution for the whole country for all age groups. I had personally written to @narendramodi ji on this issue twice suggesting this as the only solution to managing #CovidVaccine crisis,'' Amarinder said in a tweet.

''The move will help Punjab & other states facing problems in sourcing vaccine to ensure early vaccination of their people. It'll also bring much-needed pricing parity - a necessity in pandemic times. I am glad PM @narendramodi has conceded our request,'' he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

