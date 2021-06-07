Whenever there is crisis, Modi leads from the front: BJP on PM's vaccine announcement

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all and ration to the poor, the BJP on Monday said whenever there has been a crisis, Modi has led from the front.

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister, BJP president J P Nadda in a series of tweets said the Modi government stands with every countryman in the fight against the coronavirus.

To ensure that no one sleeps hungry, Nadda said, Modi announced that 80 crore people will get free ration till Diwali under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMKAY).

''Our motto is that every person should get food, every person should be vaccinated,'' he said.

Underlining that under leadership of Modi, the country is effectively fighting against COVID-19, Nadda said, ''Whenever there is any crisis in the country, our Prime Minister Modi ji has always led the country from the front.'' He also suggested to opposition parties that rather than making excuses and spreading confusion, they should also contribute positively in the country's fight against COVID-19 under Modi's leadership.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his announcement on the vaccination drive and said he has given great relief to the public and infused a new strength in the fight against the pandemic.

Singh also thanked Prime Minister Modi for thwarting the attempts to spread rumours about the vaccines and said with his address Modi has increased the confidence of the countrymen in the vaccination campaign. Lauding the announcements, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that this shows the sensitivity and commitment of this government.

In his address to the nation on Monday, the prime minister announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine. He also announced continuation of free ration scheme for over 80 crore people in the country till Diwali.

