Left Menu

Sarpanches should lead coronavirus free village movement: Maha CM

This should become a peoples movement, he said.Former Hivrebazar sarpanch Popatrao Pawar, who also participated in the meeting, said Maharashtra has witnessed several peoples movements and it is time again to get our act together.The chief minister recently lauded efforts made by some villages to stem the spread of the viral infection and announced the My Village Corona Free initiative.With rural parts of Maharashtra more in the grip of coronavirus compared with urban areas, the state government had last week announced a corona free village contest.As of Sunday, Maharashtras COVID-19 tally stood at 58,31,781 and the death toll was 1,00,130.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:33 IST
Sarpanches should lead coronavirus free village movement: Maha CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to sarpanches to become the guardian of their villages to transform the ''corona-free village'' concept into a people's movement.

In a meeting held virtually with the village heads from the Nashik, Konkan and Pune divisions, Thackeray said the threat of coronavirus is far from over and that mistakes committed during the first and second waves of the pandemic should not be repeated.

''Everyone should come forward to make their village, taluka, district free of coronavirus. If all unitedly focus on this goal, the day is not far when the COVID-19 will be eradicated from Maharashtra. This should become a people's movement,'' he said.

Former Hivrebazar sarpanch Popatrao Pawar, who also participated in the meeting, said Maharashtra has witnessed several people's movements and it is time again to get our act together.

The chief minister recently lauded efforts made by some villages to stem the spread of the viral infection and announced the ''My Village Corona Free'' initiative.

With rural parts of Maharashtra more in the grip of coronavirus compared with urban areas, the state government had last week announced a ''corona free village'' contest.

As of Sunday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 58,31,781 and the death toll was 1,00,130. The state had 1,85,527 active cases as of Sunday, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021